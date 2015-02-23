Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 CFR Cluj 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Universitatea Craiova 1 Sunday, February 22 FC Astra 2 Concordia Chiajna 2 Steaua Bucharest 0 Rapid Bucharest 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 FCM Targu Mures 3 Saturday, February 21 Gaz Metan Medias 1 FC Botosani 1 Otelul Galati 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Friday, February 20 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 CSMS Iasi 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Brasov 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 18 14 1 3 36 9 43 ------------------------- 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 18 10 6 2 30 11 36 3 FCM Targu Mures 18 9 6 3 24 11 33 ------------------------- 4 Universitatea Craiova 18 9 5 4 23 20 32 ------------------------- 5 FC Astra 18 8 7 3 32 15 31 6 Dinamo Bucharest 18 8 5 5 28 26 29 7 FC Botosani 18 8 4 6 23 24 28 8 FC Viitorul Constanta 18 5 6 7 23 26 21 9 Gaz Metan Medias 18 4 7 7 19 25 19 10 Brasov 18 5 4 9 20 29 19 11 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 18 4 6 8 21 24 18 12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 18 4 6 8 20 25 18 ------------------------- 13 Concordia Chiajna 18 3 9 6 19 27 18 14 CSMS Iasi 18 3 6 9 17 28 15 15 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 18 3 6 9 14 32 15 16 Rapid Bucharest 18 3 5 10 8 24 14 17 Otelul Galati 18 2 6 10 7 25 12 18 CFR Cluj * 18 10 5 3 27 10 11 ------------------------- * Deducted 24 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.