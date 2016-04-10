April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship play-offs Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Steaua Bucharest 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Saturday, April 9
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 FC Astra 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 6 4 1 1 10 4 39
2 Steaua Bucharest 6 4 2 0 10 4 36
-------------------------
3 Dinamo Bucharest 6 1 4 1 6 8 31
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 1 3 1 4 3 30
-------------------------
5 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 0 2 4 5 12 25
-------------------------
6 ASA Targu Mures 5 0 2 3 2 6 21
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 11
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v ASA Targu Mures (1730)