Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 FC Astra 1 FC Voluntari 1 Universitatea Craiova 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Saturday, August 27 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 CFR Cluj 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Steaua Bucharest 1 Friday, August 26 Concordia Chiajna 0 CSMS Iasi 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 5 4 1 0 8 2 13 2 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 3 0 11 5 12 3 Universitatea Craiova 6 4 0 2 11 8 12 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 6 2 3 1 6 4 9 5 FC Voluntari 6 2 2 2 10 7 8 6 CSMS Iasi 5 2 2 1 6 3 8 ------------------------- 7 Gaz Metan Medias 6 2 2 2 6 7 8 8 FC Botosani 5 2 1 2 10 7 7 9 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 10 Concordia Chiajna 6 2 1 3 2 7 7 11 FC Astra 6 1 2 3 7 13 5 12 CFR Cluj * 6 2 3 1 10 6 3 13 ASA Targu Mures * 5 0 0 5 3 11 -6 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 6 1 1 4 7 16 -10 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 29 FC Botosani v ASA Targu Mures (1800)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.