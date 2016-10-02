Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 FC Astra 0
Steaua Bucharest 2 Universitatea Craiova 1
Saturday, October 1
FC Botosani 2 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Gaz Metan Medias 1 FC Voluntari 0
Friday, September 30
ASA Targu Mures 1 CFR Cluj 3
CSMS Iasi 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 11 8 2 1 17 8 26
2 Universitatea Craiova 11 6 2 3 15 11 20
3 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 6 2 3 14 11 20
4 FC Botosani 11 6 1 4 20 13 19
5 Dinamo Bucharest 11 4 4 3 17 12 16
6 Gaz Metan Medias 11 4 4 3 12 12 16
-------------------------
7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 10 4 3 3 12 9 15
8 CFR Cluj * 11 5 5 1 21 9 14
9 CSMS Iasi 11 3 3 5 11 12 12
10 FC Voluntari 11 3 2 6 16 18 11
11 FC Astra 11 3 2 6 10 17 11
12 Concordia Chiajna 10 3 2 5 5 12 11
13 ASA Targu Mures * 11 2 0 9 9 22 0
14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 11 2 2 7 10 23 -6
-------------------------
** Deducted 14 points.
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 3
Concordia Chiajna v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1730)