Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 19
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Dinamo Bucharest 1 Gloria Bistrita 2
Rapid Bucharest 1 Brasov 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 11 9 1 1 24 10 28
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 8 1 2 22 14 25
3 FC Astra 11 6 3 2 25 15 21
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 11 5 4 2 20 12 19
-------------------------
5 Brasov 12 5 4 3 18 15 19
6 Dinamo Bucharest 11 5 3 3 19 13 18
7 Rapid Bucharest 11 5 3 3 14 12 18
8 Petrolul Ploiesti 11 4 4 3 20 14 16
9 CFR Cluj 12 4 4 4 21 16 16
10 Concordia Chiajna 11 4 3 4 12 16 15
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 3 5 4 14 13 14
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 11 4 2 5 14 21 14
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 12 4 2 6 14 24 14
14 Gaz Metan Medias 12 3 4 5 13 20 13
-------------------------
15 Gloria Bistrita 12 2 3 7 10 23 9
16 Otelul Galati 11 1 6 4 11 14 7
17 CSMS Iasi 11 1 2 8 8 19 5
18 Turnu Severin 11 0 4 7 7 15 4
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 20
Otelul Galati v FC Astra (1600)
Petrolul Ploiesti v Turnu Severin (1830)
Sunday, October 21
Vaslui v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1600)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Steaua Bucharest (1830)
Monday, October 22
CSMS Iasi v Concordia Chiajna (1600)
Dinamo Bucharest v Rapid Bucharest (1830)