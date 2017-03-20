March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Monday
Monday, March 20
ACS Poli Timisoara 1 FC Voluntari 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 CSMS Iasi 0
Sunday, March 19
Gaz Metan Medias 0 FC Botosani 0
Saturday, March 18
ASA Targu Mures 2 Concordia Chiajna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Gaz Metan Medias 2 1 1 0 2 0 24
2 CSMS Iasi 2 1 1 0 3 1 19
3 FC Botosani 2 0 1 1 1 2 17
4 FC Voluntari 2 0 1 1 1 2 16
5 Concordia Chiajna 2 0 0 2 2 5 13
-------------------------
6 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 2 0 0 3 1 13
-------------------------
7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 0 2 0 1 1 12
8 ASA Targu Mures 2 1 0 1 2 3 9
6: Relegation play-off
7-8: Relegation