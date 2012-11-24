Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 24 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Rapid Bucharest 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 CFR Cluj 2 Friday, November 23 Concordia Chiajna 2 Gloria Bistrita 1 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Otelul Galati 1 Gaz Metan Medias 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 16 13 2 1 37 12 41 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 16 10 3 3 27 19 33 3 FC Astra 16 9 4 3 32 18 31 ------------------------- 4 CFR Cluj 17 8 4 5 33 21 28 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 16 8 4 4 26 18 28 6 Petrolul Ploiesti 17 7 6 4 25 17 27 7 Dinamo Bucharest 17 7 5 5 25 20 26 8 Rapid Bucharest 17 7 5 5 19 18 26 9 Concordia Chiajna 17 6 5 6 17 21 23 10 Brasov 16 5 5 6 19 23 20 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 16 4 7 5 18 19 19 12 Gaz Metan Medias 17 5 4 8 17 25 19 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 17 5 4 8 21 30 19 14 Otelul Galati 17 4 7 6 20 22 17 ------------------------- 15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 17 4 3 10 17 33 15 16 CSMS Iasi 16 4 2 10 14 21 14 17 Gloria Bistrita 17 2 5 10 13 32 11 18 Turnu Severin 16 1 5 10 12 23 8 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 25 FC Astra v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1830) Monday, November 26 Turnu Severin v FC Viitorul Constanta (1600) Vaslui v CSMS Iasi (1700) Brasov v Steaua Bucharest (1830)