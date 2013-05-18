May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Vaslui 4 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Brasov 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 FC Astra 1 Friday, May 17 CFR Cluj 1 Concordia Chiajna 1 Otelul Galati 3 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Steaua Bucharest 31 23 6 2 67 23 75 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 32 18 5 9 55 42 59 3 FC Astra 32 17 7 8 60 33 58 ------------------------- 4 Petrolul Ploiesti 32 15 13 4 55 31 58 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 32 15 8 9 45 37 53 6 Vaslui 32 14 10 8 47 33 52 7 Brasov 32 13 9 10 46 46 48 8 CFR Cluj 32 11 12 9 50 35 45 9 Rapid Bucharest 31 12 9 10 31 30 45 10 Otelul Galati 32 11 10 11 38 40 41 11 Gaz Metan Medias 31 11 8 12 38 44 41 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 31 9 8 14 32 47 35 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 32 8 7 17 40 57 31 14 FC Viitorul Constanta 31 6 12 13 34 49 30 ------------------------- 15 Concordia Chiajna 32 6 12 14 26 47 30 16 Turnu Severin 31 6 9 16 31 43 27 17 CSMS Iasi 31 7 5 19 30 45 26 R18 Gloria Bistrita 31 3 8 20 19 62 17 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Steaua Bucharest v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730) Monday, May 20 Gloria Bistrita v Turnu Severin (1600) Rapid Bucharest v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1630) CSMS Iasi v Gaz Metan Medias (1830)