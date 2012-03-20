Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship on Tuesday. Gaz Metan Medias 1 CS Mioveni 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Vointa Sibiu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 21 14 4 3 41 15 46 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Bucharest 21 13 5 3 37 15 44 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Bucharest 21 12 5 4 33 19 41 4 Steaua Bucharest 21 12 5 4 28 15 41 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 21 12 3 6 37 19 39 ------------------------- 6 Otelul Galati 21 10 5 6 19 15 35 7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 22 8 8 6 32 24 32 8 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 21 7 9 5 27 22 30 9 FC Astra 21 7 7 7 21 21 28 10 Gaz Metan Medias 22 7 5 10 30 35 26 11 Brasov 21 6 5 10 21 22 23 12 Sportul Studentesc 21 5 8 8 24 34 23 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 21 5 8 8 18 28 23 14 Vointa Sibiu 22 5 7 10 13 24 22 ------------------------- 15 Petrolul Ploiesti 21 4 7 10 18 27 19 16 FCM Targu Mures 21 3 9 9 17 26 18 17 Concordia Chiajna 21 4 5 12 14 36 17 18 CS Mioveni 22 2 5 15 14 47 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 21 Sportul Studentesc v CFR Cluj (1330) Petrolul Ploiesti v Concordia Chiajna (1500) Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v FC Astra (1700) Otelul Galati v Dinamo Bucharest (1930) Thursday, March 22 Vaslui v Brasov (1700) Rapid Bucharest v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1700) FCM Targu Mures v Steaua Bucharest (1930) Friday, March 23 CS Mioveni v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1830) Saturday, March 24 Concordia Chiajna v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1730) Sunday, March 25 FC Astra v FCM Targu Mures (1200) Vointa Sibiu v Sportul Studentesc (1200) Brasov v Rapid Bucharest (1600) Dinamo Bucharest v Vaslui (1830) Monday, March 26 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Petrolul Ploiesti (1600) CFR Cluj v Otelul Galati (1600) Steaua Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias (1830)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.