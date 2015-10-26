Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 26
FC Viitorul Constanta 3 FC Botosani 1
Sunday, October 25
Steaua Bucharest 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Universitatea Craiova 3 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Saturday, October 24
FC Voluntari 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
FCM Targu Mures 3 FC Astra 1
Friday, October 23
ACS Poli Timisoara 1 CFR Cluj 2
CSMS Iasi 0 Concordia Chiajna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 15 9 3 3 26 19 30
2 FC Viitorul Constanta 15 8 5 2 26 13 29
3 Steaua Bucharest 15 7 6 2 18 10 27
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 15 7 6 2 19 13 27
5 Dinamo Bucharest 15 6 6 3 17 13 24
6 Universitatea Craiova 15 6 4 5 18 13 22
-------------------------
7 FCM Targu Mures 15 5 7 3 16 11 22
8 CFR Cluj * 15 6 5 4 20 15 17
9 CSMS Iasi 15 4 4 7 11 19 16
10 ACS Poli Timisoara 15 3 5 7 11 20 14
11 Concordia Chiajna 15 3 4 8 14 22 13
12 FC Botosani 15 2 6 7 12 20 12
13 FC Voluntari 15 1 6 8 10 23 9
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 15 1 7 7 8 15 4
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off