Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship on Sunday. Otelul Galati 0 FCM Targu Mures 0 Rapid Bucharest 1 Steaua Bucharest 1 Saturday, April 28 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 CFR Cluj 2 Sportul Studentesc 1 Gaz Metan Medias 2 Vaslui 2 FC Astra 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Friday, April 27 Concordia Chiajna 2 Vointa Sibiu 0 Brasov 2 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 28 16 7 5 50 27 55 ------------------------- 2 Rapid Bucharest 28 15 7 6 45 24 52 ------------------------- 3 Vaslui 28 16 4 8 45 25 52 3 Dinamo Bucharest 28 15 7 6 45 25 52 ------------------------- 5 Steaua Bucharest 28 14 8 6 36 21 50 ------------------------- 6 Otelul Galati 28 12 7 9 27 24 43 7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 28 10 12 6 38 27 42 8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 28 11 9 8 40 30 42 9 FC Astra 28 10 8 10 32 29 38 10 Gaz Metan Medias 28 9 7 12 35 42 34 11 Brasov 28 9 6 13 28 29 33 12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 28 8 9 11 26 38 33 13 Concordia Chiajna 28 9 6 13 30 46 33 14 FCM Targu Mures 28 7 10 11 24 32 31 ------------------------- 15 Vointa Sibiu 28 7 8 13 18 33 29 16 Petrolul Ploiesti 27 6 9 12 29 36 27 17 Sportul Studentesc 28 5 10 13 28 48 25 18 CS Mioveni 27 2 6 19 16 56 12 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 30 Petrolul Ploiesti v CS Mioveni (1600)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.