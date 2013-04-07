April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 7
Gloria Bistrita 0 Rapid Bucharest 1
Steaua Bucharest 3 CSMS Iasi 1
Saturday, April 6
CFR Cluj 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 3
Friday, April 5
FC Astra 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2
Brasov 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Turnu Severin 2 Vaslui 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 25 20 3 2 59 20 63
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 25 14 5 6 48 24 47
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 25 12 9 4 36 21 45
-------------------------
4 Dinamo Bucharest 25 13 6 6 38 26 45
-------------------------
5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 25 13 5 7 37 33 44
6 Vaslui 25 11 7 7 35 26 40
7 Rapid Bucharest 25 10 7 8 25 23 37
8 CFR Cluj 25 9 9 7 39 28 36
9 Brasov 25 9 7 9 31 34 34
10 Gaz Metan Medias 24 7 7 10 26 34 28
11 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 25 7 7 11 23 37 28
12 Otelul Galati 24 7 8 9 27 31 27
13 Concordia Chiajna 24 6 7 11 21 37 25
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 25 6 6 13 29 43 24
-------------------------
15 FC Viitorul Constanta 24 4 11 9 28 37 23
16 CSMS Iasi 25 6 4 15 24 36 22
17 Turnu Severin 25 4 8 13 23 33 20
18 Gloria Bistrita 25 3 8 14 18 44 17
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 8
Concordia Chiajna v Gaz Metan Medias (1600)
FC Viitorul Constanta v Otelul Galati (1600)