Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Brasov 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FCM Targu Mures 30 19 8 3 48 19 65 ------------------------- 2 Steaua Bucharest 30 20 3 7 52 19 63 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 30 13 10 7 39 23 49 ------------------------- 4 FC Astra 30 12 11 7 44 25 47 ------------------------- 5 Universitatea Craiova 30 12 11 7 34 30 47 6 FC Botosani 30 12 9 9 35 32 45 7 Dinamo Bucharest 31 12 8 11 43 41 44 8 FC Viitorul Constanta 31 11 9 11 40 46 42 9 CSMS Iasi 30 10 9 11 28 31 39 10 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 31 10 8 13 38 39 38 11 Concordia Chiajna 30 7 13 10 32 38 34 12 Brasov 31 8 8 15 29 43 32 ------------------------- 13 Gaz Metan Medias 30 6 13 11 25 33 31 14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 30 7 10 13 26 38 31 15 Rapid Bucharest 30 7 9 14 18 35 30 16 CFR Cluj * 30 13 9 8 37 25 24 17 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 30 5 9 16 22 50 24 18 Otelul Galati 30 4 11 15 15 38 23 ------------------------- * Deducted 24 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Universitatea Craiova v CSMS Iasi (1400) Petrolul Ploiesti v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1645) Sunday, May 10 CFR Cluj v FC Botosani (1300) Gaz Metan Medias v FCM Targu Mures (1530) Steaua Bucharest v Concordia Chiajna (1800) Monday, May 11 FC Astra v Otelul Galati (1500) Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Rapid Bucharest (1730)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.