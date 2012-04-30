April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Romanian championship on Monday
Petrolul Ploiesti 3 CS Mioveni 1
Sunday, April 29
Otelul Galati 0 FCM Targu Mures 0
Rapid Bucharest 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
Saturday, April 28
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 CFR Cluj 2
Sportul Studentesc 1 Gaz Metan Medias 2
Vaslui 2 FC Astra 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Friday, April 27
Concordia Chiajna 2 Vointa Sibiu 0
Brasov 2 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CFR Cluj 28 16 7 5 50 27 55
-------------------------
2 Rapid Bucharest 28 15 7 6 45 24 52
-------------------------
3 Vaslui 28 16 4 8 45 25 52
3 Dinamo Bucharest 28 15 7 6 45 25 52
-------------------------
5 Steaua Bucharest 28 14 8 6 36 21 50
-------------------------
6 Otelul Galati 28 12 7 9 27 24 43
7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 28 10 12 6 38 27 42
8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 28 11 9 8 40 30 42
9 FC Astra 28 10 8 10 32 29 38
10 Gaz Metan Medias 28 9 7 12 35 42 34
11 Brasov 28 9 6 13 28 29 33
12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 28 8 9 11 26 38 33
13 Concordia Chiajna 28 9 6 13 30 46 33
14 FCM Targu Mures 28 7 10 11 24 32 31
-------------------------
15 Petrolul Ploiesti 28 7 9 12 32 37 30
16 Vointa Sibiu 28 7 8 13 18 33 29
17 Sportul Studentesc 28 5 10 13 28 48 25
R18 CS Mioveni 28 2 6 20 17 59 12
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation