Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 4
Otelul Galati 2 FC Botosani 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 0
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Sunday, November 3
Concordia Chiajna 0 CFR Cluj 0
Dinamo Bucharest 2 Brasov 1
FC Astra 3 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Saturday, November 2
Corona Brasov 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Vaslui 2
Friday, November 1
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Sageata Navodari 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 11 9 2 0 27 7 29
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 12 8 2 2 29 11 26
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 7 5 1 18 9 26
-------------------------
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 13 7 2 4 30 17 23
-------------------------
5 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 13 5 5 3 17 12 20
6 Dinamo Bucharest 13 5 4 4 20 14 19
7 Gaz Metan Medias 13 5 4 4 17 16 19
8 FC Botosani 13 5 4 4 14 17 19
9 CFR Cluj 13 4 6 3 16 16 18
10 ACS Poli Timisoara 13 4 4 5 13 15 16
11 Sageata Navodari 13 4 3 6 12 22 15
12 Concordia Chiajna 10 4 2 4 12 14 14
13 Otelul Galati 13 4 2 7 14 25 14
14 Brasov 13 2 4 7 13 18 10
-------------------------
15 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 2 4 6 6 20 10
16 Vaslui 12 5 2 5 13 11 9
17 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 13 1 4 8 10 25 7
18 Corona Brasov 13 1 3 9 8 20 6
-------------------------
Note: Concordia Chiajna replace Rapid Bucharest which have been banned from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation