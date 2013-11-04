Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, November 4 Otelul Galati 2 FC Botosani 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Sunday, November 3 Concordia Chiajna 0 CFR Cluj 0 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Brasov 1 FC Astra 3 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Saturday, November 2 Corona Brasov 1 Steaua Bucharest 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Vaslui 2 Friday, November 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Sageata Navodari 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 11 9 2 0 27 7 29 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 12 8 2 2 29 11 26 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 7 5 1 18 9 26 ------------------------- 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 13 7 2 4 30 17 23 ------------------------- 5 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 13 5 5 3 17 12 20 6 Dinamo Bucharest 13 5 4 4 20 14 19 7 Gaz Metan Medias 13 5 4 4 17 16 19 8 FC Botosani 13 5 4 4 14 17 19 9 CFR Cluj 13 4 6 3 16 16 18 10 ACS Poli Timisoara 13 4 4 5 13 15 16 11 Sageata Navodari 13 4 3 6 12 22 15 12 Concordia Chiajna 10 4 2 4 12 14 14 13 Otelul Galati 13 4 2 7 14 25 14 14 Brasov 13 2 4 7 13 18 10 ------------------------- 15 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 2 4 6 6 20 10 16 Vaslui 12 5 2 5 13 11 9 17 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 13 1 4 8 10 25 7 18 Corona Brasov 13 1 3 9 8 20 6 ------------------------- Note: Concordia Chiajna replace Rapid Bucharest which have been banned from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation