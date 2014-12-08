Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 8
Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Concordia Chiajna 2
Sunday, December 7
CFR Cluj 0 Universitatea Craiova 0
Otelul Galati 0 FCM Targu Mures 2
Steaua Bucharest 1 CSMS Iasi 0
Saturday, December 6
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 6
FC Astra 6 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Rapid Bucharest 0
Friday, December 5
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 FC Botosani 2
Gaz Metan Medias 2 Brasov 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 17 14 1 2 36 8 43
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 17 10 4 3 27 10 34
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 17 9 6 2 29 11 33
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 17 8 6 3 30 13 30
-------------------------
5 FCM Targu Mures 17 8 6 3 21 11 30
6 Universitatea Craiova 17 8 5 4 22 20 29
7 FC Botosani 17 8 3 6 22 23 27
8 Dinamo Bucharest 17 7 5 5 27 26 26
9 FC Viitorul Constanta 17 5 6 6 23 23 21
10 Brasov 17 5 4 8 20 28 19
11 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 17 4 6 7 21 21 18
12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 17 4 6 7 20 24 18
-------------------------
13 Gaz Metan Medias 17 4 6 7 18 24 18
14 Concordia Chiajna 17 3 8 6 17 25 17
15 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 17 3 5 9 14 32 14
16 CSMS Iasi 17 2 6 9 14 28 12
17 Otelul Galati 17 2 6 9 7 24 12
18 Rapid Bucharest 17 2 5 10 7 24 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation