Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 25
FC Astra 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Saturday, November 24
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Rapid Bucharest 0
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 CFR Cluj 2
Friday, November 23
Concordia Chiajna 2 Gloria Bistrita 1
Dinamo Bucharest 2 Otelul Galati 1
Gaz Metan Medias 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 16 13 2 1 37 12 41
2 FC Astra 17 10 4 3 36 19 34
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 17 10 3 4 28 23 33
4 CFR Cluj 17 8 4 5 33 21 28
5 Vaslui 16 8 4 4 26 18 28
6 Petrolul Ploiesti 17 7 6 4 25 17 27
7 Dinamo Bucharest 17 7 5 5 25 20 26
8 Rapid Bucharest 17 7 5 5 19 18 26
9 Concordia Chiajna 17 6 5 6 17 21 23
10 Brasov 16 5 5 6 19 23 20
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 16 4 7 5 18 19 19
12 Gaz Metan Medias 17 5 4 8 17 25 19
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 17 5 4 8 21 30 19
14 Otelul Galati 17 4 7 6 20 22 17
15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 17 4 3 10 17 33 15
16 CSMS Iasi 16 4 2 10 14 21 14
17 Gloria Bistrita 17 2 5 10 13 32 11
18 Turnu Severin 16 1 5 10 12 23 8
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 26
Turnu Severin v FC Viitorul Constanta (1600)
Vaslui v CSMS Iasi (1700)
Brasov v Steaua Bucharest (1830)