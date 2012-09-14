Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Brasov 1 Dinamo Bucharest 0 CFR Cluj 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 7 6 1 0 17 5 19 ------------------------- 2 Steaua Bucharest 7 5 1 1 17 9 16 3 FC Astra 7 4 2 1 15 10 14 ------------------------- 4 CFR Cluj 8 3 4 1 15 11 13 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 7 3 3 1 13 8 12 6 Dinamo Bucharest 7 3 2 2 11 8 11 7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 7 3 2 2 10 14 11 8 Petrolul Ploiesti 7 2 3 2 12 10 9 9 Brasov 8 2 3 3 13 13 9 10 Rapid Bucharest 6 2 3 1 7 7 9 11 Gaz Metan Medias 7 2 3 2 7 8 9 12 Concordia Chiajna 7 2 2 3 7 11 8 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 8 2 2 4 8 18 8 14 FC Viitorul Constanta 7 1 4 2 9 8 7 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 7 1 2 4 9 12 5 16 Gloria Bistrita 7 1 2 4 4 10 5 17 Turnu Severin 7 0 3 4 5 10 3 18 CSMS Iasi 7 0 2 5 7 14 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Gaz Metan Medias v Concordia Chiajna (1600) Otelul Galati v FC Viitorul Constanta (1600) Rapid Bucharest v Gloria Bistrita (1830) Sunday, September 16 Petrolul Ploiesti v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600) CSMS Iasi v Steaua Bucharest (1830) Monday, September 17 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v FC Astra (1400) Vaslui v Turnu Severin (1830)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.