Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 21
Steaua Bucharest 3 Concordia Chiajna 1
Sunday, September 20
FC Botosani 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Universitatea Craiova 1
Saturday, September 19
CFR Cluj 1 FC Astra 1
CSMS Iasi 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 0
Friday, September 18
FC Voluntari 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 FCM Targu Mures 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 11 6 3 2 21 16 21
2 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 5 5 1 20 10 20
3 Steaua Bucharest 11 5 4 2 12 7 19
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 5 4 2 14 11 19
5 Dinamo Bucharest 11 4 6 1 12 7 18
6 FCM Targu Mures 11 4 5 2 11 7 17
-------------------------
7 Universitatea Craiova 11 4 3 4 11 9 15
8 CFR Cluj * 11 5 4 2 16 10 13
9 ACS Poli Timisoara 11 3 3 5 6 12 12
10 CSMS Iasi 11 3 3 5 6 13 12
11 Concordia Chiajna 11 2 3 6 11 16 9
12 FC Botosani 11 1 5 5 7 13 8
13 FC Voluntari 11 0 5 6 6 17 5
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 11 1 5 5 7 12 2
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off