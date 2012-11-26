Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 26
Brasov 3 Steaua Bucharest 1
Vaslui 3 CSMS Iasi 0
Turnu Severin 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
Sunday, November 25
FC Astra 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Saturday, November 24
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Rapid Bucharest 0
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 CFR Cluj 2
Friday, November 23
Concordia Chiajna 2 Gloria Bistrita 1
Dinamo Bucharest 2 Otelul Galati 1
Gaz Metan Medias 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 17 13 2 2 38 15 41
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 17 10 4 3 36 19 34
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 17 10 3 4 28 23 33
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 17 9 4 4 29 18 31
-------------------------
5 CFR Cluj 17 8 4 5 33 21 28
6 Petrolul Ploiesti 17 7 6 4 25 17 27
7 Dinamo Bucharest 17 7 5 5 25 20 26
8 Rapid Bucharest 17 7 5 5 19 18 26
9 Brasov 17 6 5 6 22 24 23
10 Concordia Chiajna 17 6 5 6 17 21 23
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 17 4 8 5 20 21 20
12 Gaz Metan Medias 17 5 4 8 17 25 19
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 17 5 4 8 21 30 19
14 Otelul Galati 17 4 7 6 20 22 17
-------------------------
15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 17 4 3 10 17 33 15
16 CSMS Iasi 17 4 2 11 14 24 14
17 Gloria Bistrita 17 2 5 10 13 32 11
18 Turnu Severin 17 1 6 10 14 25 9
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation