Soccer-Lazio end Inter's winning run to reach Coppa semi-finals
MILAN, Jan 31 Inter Milan's run of nine successive wins in all competitions ended when they lost 2-1 at home to Lazio in their Italian Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.
Aug 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round match on Wednesday Wednesday, August 31 Steaua Bucharest 1 CSMS Iasi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 6 4 2 0 9 3 14 2 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 3 0 11 5 12 3 Universitatea Craiova 6 4 0 2 11 8 12 4 FC Botosani 6 3 1 2 14 9 10 5 CSMS Iasi 6 2 3 1 7 4 9 6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 6 2 3 1 6 4 9 ------------------------- 7 FC Voluntari 6 2 2 2 10 7 8 8 Gaz Metan Medias 6 2 2 2 6 7 8 9 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 10 Concordia Chiajna 6 2 1 3 2 7 7 11 FC Astra 6 1 2 3 7 13 5 12 CFR Cluj * 6 2 3 1 10 6 3 13 ASA Targu Mures * 6 0 0 6 5 15 -6 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 6 1 1 4 7 16 -10 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off
Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Inter Milan 1 Marcelo Brozovic 84 Red Card: Miranda 54 Lazio 2 Felipe Anderson 20, Lucas Biglia 56pen Red Card: Stefan Radu 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,757 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, February 1 AS Roma v Cesena (2000)
Jan 31 President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies could hurt an expected U.S. bid to host the 2026 World Cup although plenty of time remains for concerns to ease before the decision by world soccer's governing body FIFA.