Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 22
CSMS Iasi 0 Concordia Chiajna 1
Dinamo Bucharest 2 Rapid Bucharest 1
Sunday, October 21
Vaslui 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Steaua Bucharest 0
Saturday, October 20
Otelul Galati 2 FC Astra 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Turnu Severin 0
Friday, October 19
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Dinamo Bucharest 1 Gloria Bistrita 2
Rapid Bucharest 1 Brasov 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 12 9 2 1 24 10 29
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 8 2 2 22 14 26
3 Vaslui 12 6 4 2 21 12 22
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 12 6 3 3 26 17 21
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 12 6 3 3 21 14 21
6 Petrolul Ploiesti 12 5 4 3 21 14 19
7 Brasov 12 5 4 3 18 15 19
8 Rapid Bucharest 12 5 3 4 15 14 18
9 Concordia Chiajna 12 5 3 4 13 16 18
10 CFR Cluj 12 4 4 4 21 16 16
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 3 5 4 14 13 14
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 12 4 2 6 14 22 14
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 12 4 2 6 14 24 14
14 Gaz Metan Medias 12 3 4 5 13 20 13
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 12 2 6 4 13 15 10
16 Gloria Bistrita 12 2 3 7 10 23 9
17 CSMS Iasi 12 1 2 9 8 20 5
18 Turnu Severin 12 0 4 8 7 16 4
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation