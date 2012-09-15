Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 15 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Concordia Chiajna 3 Otelul Galati 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Rapid Bucharest 3 Gloria Bistrita 1 Friday, September 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Brasov 1 Dinamo Bucharest 0 CFR Cluj 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 7 6 1 0 17 5 19 ------------------------- 2 Steaua Bucharest 7 5 1 1 17 9 16 3 FC Astra 7 4 2 1 15 10 14 ------------------------- 4 CFR Cluj 8 3 4 1 15 11 13 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 7 3 3 1 13 8 12 6 Rapid Bucharest 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 7 Dinamo Bucharest 7 3 2 2 11 8 11 8 Concordia Chiajna 8 3 2 3 10 12 11 9 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 7 3 2 2 10 14 11 10 Petrolul Ploiesti 7 2 3 2 12 10 9 11 Brasov 8 2 3 3 13 13 9 12 Gaz Metan Medias 8 2 3 3 8 11 9 13 FC Viitorul Constanta 8 1 5 2 10 9 8 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 8 2 2 4 8 18 8 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 8 1 3 4 10 13 6 16 Gloria Bistrita 8 1 2 5 5 13 5 17 Turnu Severin 7 0 3 4 5 10 3 18 CSMS Iasi 7 0 2 5 7 14 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 16 Petrolul Ploiesti v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600) CSMS Iasi v Steaua Bucharest (1830) Monday, September 17 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v FC Astra (1400) Vaslui v Turnu Severin (1830)