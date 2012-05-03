Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship on Thursday Thursday, May 3 CS Mioveni 1 Concordia Chiajna 3 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Otelul Galati 0 Steaua Bucharest 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Wednesday, May 2 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2 FC Astra 0 Rapid Bucharest 1 FCM Targu Mures 2 Vaslui 3 Tuesday, May 1 CFR Cluj 1 Brasov 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Sportul Studentesc 1 Vointa Sibiu 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 29 17 7 5 51 27 58 ------------------------- 2 Rapid Bucharest 29 16 7 6 46 24 55 ------------------------- 3 Vaslui 29 17 4 8 48 27 55 4 Dinamo Bucharest 29 15 8 6 47 27 53 ------------------------- 5 Steaua Bucharest 29 15 8 6 38 22 53 ------------------------- 6 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 29 10 13 6 40 29 43 7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 29 11 10 8 41 31 43 8 Otelul Galati 29 12 7 10 27 25 43 9 FC Astra 29 10 8 11 32 30 38 10 Gaz Metan Medias 29 10 7 12 36 42 37 11 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 29 9 9 11 28 39 36 12 Concordia Chiajna 29 10 6 13 33 47 36 13 Brasov 29 9 6 14 28 30 33 14 FCM Targu Mures 29 7 10 12 26 35 31 ------------------------- 15 Petrolul Ploiesti 29 7 9 13 33 39 30 16 Vointa Sibiu 29 7 8 14 19 35 29 17 Sportul Studentesc 29 5 11 13 29 49 26 R18 CS Mioveni 29 2 6 21 18 62 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 4 Brasov v Vointa Sibiu (1730) Saturday, May 5 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Sportul Studentesc (1400) Petrolul Ploiesti v FC Astra (1700) Dinamo Bucharest v CFR Cluj (1845) Sunday, May 6 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v CS Mioveni (1430) Otelul Galati v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1630) Rapid Bucharest v FCM Targu Mures (1830) Monday, May 7 Concordia Chiajna v Steaua Bucharest (1600) Vaslui v Gaz Metan Medias (1830)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F