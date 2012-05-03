May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship on Thursday Thursday, May 3 CS Mioveni 1 Concordia Chiajna 3 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Otelul Galati 0 Steaua Bucharest 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Wednesday, May 2 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2 FC Astra 0 Rapid Bucharest 1 FCM Targu Mures 2 Vaslui 3 Tuesday, May 1 CFR Cluj 1 Brasov 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Sportul Studentesc 1 Vointa Sibiu 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 29 17 7 5 51 27 58 ------------------------- 2 Rapid Bucharest 29 16 7 6 46 24 55 ------------------------- 3 Vaslui 29 17 4 8 48 27 55 4 Dinamo Bucharest 29 15 8 6 47 27 53 ------------------------- 5 Steaua Bucharest 29 15 8 6 38 22 53 ------------------------- 6 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 29 10 13 6 40 29 43 7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 29 11 10 8 41 31 43 8 Otelul Galati 29 12 7 10 27 25 43 9 FC Astra 29 10 8 11 32 30 38 10 Gaz Metan Medias 29 10 7 12 36 42 37 11 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 29 9 9 11 28 39 36 12 Concordia Chiajna 29 10 6 13 33 47 36 13 Brasov 29 9 6 14 28 30 33 14 FCM Targu Mures 29 7 10 12 26 35 31 ------------------------- 15 Petrolul Ploiesti 29 7 9 13 33 39 30 16 Vointa Sibiu 29 7 8 14 19 35 29 17 Sportul Studentesc 29 5 11 13 29 49 26 R18 CS Mioveni 29 2 6 21 18 62 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 4 Brasov v Vointa Sibiu (1730) Saturday, May 5 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Sportul Studentesc (1400) Petrolul Ploiesti v FC Astra (1700) Dinamo Bucharest v CFR Cluj (1845) Sunday, May 6 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v CS Mioveni (1430) Otelul Galati v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1630) Rapid Bucharest v FCM Targu Mures (1830) Monday, May 7 Concordia Chiajna v Steaua Bucharest (1600) Vaslui v Gaz Metan Medias (1830)