PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 30 Concordia Chiajna 0 Steaua Bucharest 6 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 18 14 2 2 44 15 44 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 17 10 4 3 36 19 34 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 18 10 4 4 29 24 34 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 17 9 4 4 29 18 31 ------------------------- 5 CFR Cluj 17 8 4 5 33 21 28 6 Petrolul Ploiesti 17 7 6 4 25 17 27 7 Dinamo Bucharest 17 7 5 5 25 20 26 8 Rapid Bucharest 17 7 5 5 19 18 26 9 Brasov 17 6 5 6 22 24 23 10 Concordia Chiajna 18 6 5 7 17 27 23 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 17 4 8 5 20 21 20 12 Gaz Metan Medias 17 5 4 8 17 25 19 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 17 5 4 8 21 30 19 14 Otelul Galati 17 4 7 6 20 22 17 ------------------------- 15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 18 4 4 10 18 34 16 16 CSMS Iasi 17 4 2 11 14 24 14 17 Gloria Bistrita 17 2 5 10 13 32 11 18 Turnu Severin 17 1 6 10 14 25 9 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Brasov v FC Viitorul Constanta (1600) Gaz Metan Medias v CFR Cluj (1830) Sunday, December 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Petrolul Ploiesti (1600) Vaslui v Rapid Bucharest (1830) Monday, December 3 Otelul Galati v CSMS Iasi (1600) FC Astra v Gloria Bistrita (1700) Dinamo Bucharest v Turnu Severin (1830)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.