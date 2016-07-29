Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, July 29 CSMS Iasi 3 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 CSMS Iasi 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Gaz Metan Medias 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 ------------------------- FC Botosani 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Steaua Bucharest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 8 Universitatea Craiova 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 FC Voluntari 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 10 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 11 FC Astra 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 12 CFR Cluj * 1 1 0 0 2 0 -3 13 ASA Targu Mures * 1 0 0 1 1 2 -6 ------------------------- ACS Poli Timisoara ** 0 0 0 0 0 0 -14 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-5: Championship play-off 8-13: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 30 FC Botosani v CFR Cluj (1530) Dinamo Bucharest v ACS Poli Timisoara (1800) Sunday, July 31 Pandurii Targu-Jiu v FC Astra (1430) FC Viitorul Constanta v Steaua Bucharest (1730) Monday, August 1 Universitatea Craiova v ASA Targu Mures (1530) Concordia Chiajna v FC Voluntari (1800)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.