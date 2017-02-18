Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 18
FC Voluntari 1 Gaz Metan Medias 0
Universitatea Craiova 1 Steaua Bucharest 2
Friday, February 17
CFR Cluj 2 ASA Targu Mures 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 23 15 3 5 34 20 48
2 Steaua Bucharest 24 13 6 5 32 20 45
3 Universitatea Craiova 24 12 4 8 34 24 40
4 CFR Cluj ** 24 12 7 5 39 22 37
5 Gaz Metan Medias * 24 10 8 6 35 25 35
6 Dinamo Bucharest 23 9 5 9 35 32 32
-------------------------
7 FC Astra 22 9 5 8 22 25 32
8 FC Voluntari 24 8 5 11 30 36 29
9 FC Botosani 23 8 5 10 27 26 29
10 CSMS Iasi 22 7 5 10 23 24 26
11 Concordia Chiajna 23 5 6 12 14 28 21
12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu ** 23 6 7 10 23 36 19
13 ASA Targu Mures *** 24 5 4 15 19 36 10
14 ACS Poli Timisoara **** 23 6 6 11 22 35 10
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
** Deducted 6 points.
*** Deducted 9 points.
**** Deducted 14 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Concordia Chiajna (1530)
FC Astra v FC Viitorul Constanta (1800)
Monday, February 20
ACS Poli Timisoara v CSMS Iasi (1600)
Dinamo Bucharest v FC Botosani (1830)