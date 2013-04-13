April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 13
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 3 Concordia Chiajna 0
Dinamo Bucharest 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Otelul Galati 2 Turnu Severin 0
Petrolul Ploiesti 4 Gloria Bistrita 0
Friday, April 12
CFR Cluj 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3
Gaz Metan Medias 2 FC Astra 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 25 20 3 2 59 20 63
-------------------------
2 Petrolul Ploiesti 26 13 9 4 40 21 48
3 FC Astra 26 14 5 7 49 26 47
-------------------------
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 26 14 5 7 40 35 47
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 26 13 7 6 39 27 46
6 Vaslui 25 11 7 7 35 26 40
7 Rapid Bucharest 25 10 7 8 25 23 37
8 CFR Cluj 26 9 9 8 41 31 36
9 Brasov 25 9 7 9 31 34 34
10 Gaz Metan Medias 26 9 7 10 29 35 34
11 Otelul Galati 26 8 9 9 29 31 31
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 26 7 8 11 24 38 29
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 26 7 6 13 32 43 27
14 Concordia Chiajna 26 6 7 13 21 41 25
-------------------------
15 FC Viitorul Constanta 25 4 12 9 28 37 24
16 CSMS Iasi 25 6 4 15 24 36 22
17 Turnu Severin 26 4 8 14 23 35 20
18 Gloria Bistrita 26 3 8 15 18 48 17
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 14
Rapid Bucharest v Steaua Bucharest (1730)
Monday, April 15
Vaslui v Brasov (1600)
CSMS Iasi v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730)