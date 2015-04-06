Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Sunday, April 5 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 Concordia Chiajna 1 Brasov 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Steaua Bucharest 2 Saturday, April 4 FC Astra 0 CFR Cluj 1 Otelul Galati 0 Universitatea Craiova 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Rapid Bucharest 0 Friday, April 3 Dinamo Bucharest 0 FC Botosani 0 FCM Targu Mures 1 CSMS Iasi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 24 18 2 4 45 14 56 ------------------------- 2 FCM Targu Mures 24 14 7 3 33 13 49 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 24 12 7 5 34 17 43 ------------------------- 4 Universitatea Craiova 24 11 9 4 28 23 42 ------------------------- 5 FC Astra 24 10 9 5 37 18 39 6 Dinamo Bucharest 24 10 6 8 35 33 36 7 FC Viitorul Constanta 24 8 8 8 33 33 32 8 FC Botosani 24 8 7 9 25 30 31 9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 24 7 7 10 29 32 28 10 CSMS Iasi 24 7 7 10 23 29 28 11 Brasov 24 7 7 10 25 33 28 12 Concordia Chiajna 24 5 12 7 26 29 27 ------------------------- 13 Gaz Metan Medias 24 5 9 10 22 30 24 14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 24 5 8 11 22 30 23 15 Rapid Bucharest 24 5 7 12 12 28 22 16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 24 4 7 13 18 42 19 17 CFR Cluj * 24 11 6 7 29 18 15 18 Otelul Galati 24 2 9 13 9 33 15 ------------------------- * Deducted 24 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S