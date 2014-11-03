Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 3
CFR Cluj 1 Brasov 2
FC Viitorul Constanta 0 FCM Targu Mures 0
Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Otelul Galati 0
Saturday, November 1
FC Astra 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1
Gaz Metan Medias 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Universitatea Craiova 2 FC Botosani 1
Friday, October 31
Steaua Bucharest 3 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 13 10 1 2 30 8 31
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 13 8 2 3 22 10 26
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 7 4 2 22 9 25
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 13 7 3 3 22 10 24
-------------------------
5 FCM Targu Mures 13 6 5 2 17 9 23
6 Dinamo Bucharest 13 6 4 3 22 16 22
7 FC Botosani 13 6 3 4 18 18 21
8 Brasov 13 5 4 4 18 18 19
9 Universitatea Craiova 13 5 4 4 15 19 19
10 Gaz Metan Medias 13 3 6 4 15 17 15
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 13 3 5 5 14 16 14
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 13 3 4 6 14 17 13
-------------------------
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 13 3 4 6 13 22 13
14 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 2 5 5 13 18 11
15 Concordia Chiajna 12 2 5 5 10 19 11
16 Rapid Bucharest 12 2 3 7 6 18 9
17 Otelul Galati 13 1 4 8 5 21 7
18 Politehnica Iasi 12 0 6 6 9 20 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation