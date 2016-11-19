Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Concordia Chiajna 1 Steaua Bucharest 0 CSMS Iasi 0 ASA Targu Mures 0 Friday, November 18 FC Botosani 0 FC Voluntari 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 16 10 3 3 22 11 33 2 Universitatea Craiova 15 9 3 3 23 15 30 3 Gaz Metan Medias 15 7 5 3 20 16 26 4 FC Viitorul Constanta 15 8 2 5 18 16 26 5 CFR Cluj * 15 8 5 2 26 12 23 6 Dinamo Bucharest 15 6 5 4 26 17 23 ------------------------- 7 FC Botosani 16 7 2 7 23 17 23 8 FC Voluntari 16 6 3 7 22 22 21 9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 16 5 5 6 17 20 20 10 FC Astra 15 4 5 6 15 20 17 11 Concordia Chiajna 16 4 4 8 8 18 16 12 CSMS Iasi 16 3 4 9 13 19 13 13 ASA Targu Mures * 16 2 3 11 12 29 3 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 16 4 3 9 16 29 1 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Universitatea Craiova v FC Astra (1530) Monday, November 21 FC Viitorul Constanta v Gaz Metan Medias (1600) Dinamo Bucharest v CFR Cluj (1830)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.