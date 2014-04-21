Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 21 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2 Brasov 3 Concordia Chiajna 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Steaua Bucharest 3 Sunday, April 20 Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Astra 0 FC Botosani 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Sageata Navodari 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 3 Saturday, April 19 CFR Cluj 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Vaslui 8 Corona Brasov 1 Friday, April 18 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Otelul Galati 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 28 19 8 1 60 16 65 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 28 17 5 6 56 26 56 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 28 14 13 1 41 18 55 ------------------------- 4 Dinamo Bucharest 28 14 7 7 42 25 49 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 28 14 6 8 35 18 48 6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 28 12 6 10 48 34 42 7 CFR Cluj 28 10 11 7 35 28 41 8 FC Botosani 28 11 5 12 31 43 38 9 Concordia Chiajna 28 9 7 12 30 37 34 10 Gaz Metan Medias 28 9 6 13 28 32 33 11 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 28 8 9 11 22 28 33 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 28 9 6 13 26 41 33 13 ACS Poli Timisoara 28 8 7 13 22 32 31 14 Otelul Galati 28 9 4 15 31 44 31 ------------------------- 15 Brasov 28 7 9 12 28 35 30 16 Sageata Navodari 28 7 8 13 24 45 29 17 FC Viitorul Constanta 28 6 9 13 19 45 27 18 Corona Brasov 28 2 8 18 20 51 14 ------------------------- Note: Concordia Chiajna replace Rapid Bucharest which have been banned from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)