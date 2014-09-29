Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 29
CFR Cluj 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 4 Otelul Galati 0
Sunday, September 28
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 3
Steaua Bucharest 0 FC Astra 0
Universitatea Craiova 1 FCM Targu Mures 0
Saturday, September 27
FC Botosani 0 Brasov 0
Gaz Metan Medias 2 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2
Rapid Bucharest 0 Dinamo Bucharest 3
Friday, September 26
Politehnica Iasi 1 Concordia Chiajna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 9 7 1 1 20 6 22
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 9 7 1 1 18 4 22
3 FC Astra 9 6 1 2 19 7 19
-------------------------
4 Dinamo Bucharest 9 5 3 1 17 8 18
-------------------------
5 Petrolul Ploiesti 9 5 2 2 19 9 17
6 FCM Targu Mures 9 4 3 2 13 8 15
7 FC Botosani 9 4 2 3 11 14 14
8 Gaz Metan Medias 9 3 3 3 12 13 12
9 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 9 3 3 3 10 15 12
10 Universitatea Craiova 9 3 2 4 8 14 11
11 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 9 2 4 3 10 12 10
12 Brasov 9 2 4 3 11 14 10
13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 9 2 2 5 8 10 8
14 Rapid Bucharest 9 2 2 5 6 14 8
-------------------------
15 Concordia Chiajna 9 2 2 5 8 17 8
16 FC Viitorul Constanta 9 1 3 5 8 14 6
17 Otelul Galati 9 1 2 6 4 14 5
18 Politehnica Iasi 9 0 4 5 5 14 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation