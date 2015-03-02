March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 2
FCM Targu Mures 3 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Rapid Bucharest 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 0
Sunday, March 1
CFR Cluj 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 4
Brasov 1 FC Astra 1
Universitatea Craiova 0 Steaua Bucharest 0
Saturday, February 28
CSMS Iasi 1 Gaz Metan Medias 0
Dinamo Bucharest 3 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Friday, February 27
Concordia Chiajna 3 Otelul Galati 0
FC Botosani 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 19 14 2 3 36 9 44
-------------------------
2 Petrolul Ploiesti 19 11 6 2 31 11 39
3 FCM Targu Mures 19 10 6 3 27 11 36
-------------------------
4 Universitatea Craiova 19 9 6 4 23 20 33
-------------------------
5 FC Astra 19 8 8 3 33 16 32
6 Dinamo Bucharest 19 9 5 5 31 26 32
7 FC Botosani 19 8 4 7 23 25 28
8 FC Viitorul Constanta 19 5 7 7 23 26 22
9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 19 5 6 8 24 25 21
10 Concordia Chiajna 19 4 9 6 22 27 21
11 Brasov 19 5 5 9 21 30 20
12 Gaz Metan Medias 19 4 7 8 19 26 19
-------------------------
13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 19 4 6 9 21 27 18
14 CSMS Iasi 19 4 6 9 18 28 18
15 Rapid Bucharest 19 3 6 10 8 24 15
16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 19 3 6 10 14 35 15
17 Otelul Galati 19 2 6 11 7 28 12
18 CFR Cluj * 19 10 5 4 27 14 11
-------------------------
* Deducted 24 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation