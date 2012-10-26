Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 26
FC Astra 1 CSMS Iasi 0
Brasov 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Otelul Galati 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 12 9 2 1 24 10 29
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 8 2 2 22 14 26
3 FC Astra 13 7 3 3 27 17 24
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 12 6 4 2 21 12 22
-------------------------
5 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 6 4 3 22 14 22
6 Dinamo Bucharest 12 6 3 3 21 14 21
7 Brasov 13 5 4 4 18 16 19
8 Rapid Bucharest 12 5 3 4 15 14 18
9 Concordia Chiajna 12 5 3 4 13 16 18
10 CFR Cluj 12 4 4 4 21 16 16
11 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 13 4 3 6 15 23 15
12 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 3 5 4 14 13 14
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 12 4 2 6 14 24 14
14 Gaz Metan Medias 12 3 4 5 13 20 13
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 13 2 7 4 14 16 11
16 Gloria Bistrita 12 2 3 7 10 23 9
17 CSMS Iasi 13 1 2 10 8 21 5
18 Turnu Severin 12 0 4 8 7 16 4
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 27
Turnu Severin v CFR Cluj (1600)
Concordia Chiajna v Rapid Bucharest (1700)
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Dinamo Bucharest (1830)
Sunday, October 28
Gaz Metan Medias v Vaslui (1700)
Steaua Bucharest v Gloria Bistrita (1930)
Monday, October 29
FC Viitorul Constanta v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1930)