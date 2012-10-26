Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 26 FC Astra 1 CSMS Iasi 0 Brasov 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Otelul Galati 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 12 9 2 1 24 10 29 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 8 2 2 22 14 26 3 FC Astra 13 7 3 3 27 17 24 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 12 6 4 2 21 12 22 ------------------------- 5 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 6 4 3 22 14 22 6 Dinamo Bucharest 12 6 3 3 21 14 21 7 Brasov 13 5 4 4 18 16 19 8 Rapid Bucharest 12 5 3 4 15 14 18 9 Concordia Chiajna 12 5 3 4 13 16 18 10 CFR Cluj 12 4 4 4 21 16 16 11 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 13 4 3 6 15 23 15 12 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 3 5 4 14 13 14 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 12 4 2 6 14 24 14 14 Gaz Metan Medias 12 3 4 5 13 20 13 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 13 2 7 4 14 16 11 16 Gloria Bistrita 12 2 3 7 10 23 9 17 CSMS Iasi 13 1 2 10 8 21 5 18 Turnu Severin 12 0 4 8 7 16 4 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 27 Turnu Severin v CFR Cluj (1600) Concordia Chiajna v Rapid Bucharest (1700) Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Dinamo Bucharest (1830) Sunday, October 28 Gaz Metan Medias v Vaslui (1700) Steaua Bucharest v Gloria Bistrita (1930) Monday, October 29 FC Viitorul Constanta v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1930)