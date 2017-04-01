April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Universitatea Craiova 1 CFR Cluj 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 1 1 0 3 1 30
2 CFR Cluj 3 2 0 1 7 5 28
-------------------------
3 FCSB 2 1 0 1 3 3 27
4 Universitatea Craiova 3 0 2 1 1 4 24
-------------------------
5 FC Astra 2 0 1 1 2 3 23
-------------------------
6 Dinamo Bucharest 2 0 2 0 0 0 23
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
FCSB v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)
Monday, April 3
FC Astra v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730)