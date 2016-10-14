Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, October 14 CFR Cluj 1 CSMS Iasi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 11 8 2 1 17 8 26 2 Universitatea Craiova 11 6 2 3 15 11 20 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 6 2 3 14 11 20 4 FC Botosani 11 6 1 4 20 13 19 5 CFR Cluj * 12 6 5 1 22 9 17 6 Dinamo Bucharest 11 4 4 3 17 12 16 ------------------------- 7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 4 4 3 12 9 16 8 Gaz Metan Medias 11 4 4 3 12 12 16 9 CSMS Iasi 12 3 3 6 11 13 12 10 Concordia Chiajna 11 3 3 5 5 12 12 11 FC Voluntari 11 3 2 6 16 18 11 12 FC Astra 11 3 2 6 10 17 11 13 ASA Targu Mures * 11 2 0 9 9 22 0 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 11 2 2 7 10 23 -6 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Pandurii Targu-Jiu v FC Botosani (1500) FC Astra v Concordia Chiajna (1730) Sunday, October 16 FC Voluntari v ASA Targu Mures (1230) Steaua Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias (1730) Monday, October 17 ACS Poli Timisoara v FC Viitorul Constanta (1500) Universitatea Craiova v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)