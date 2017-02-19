Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
FC Astra 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Concordia Chiajna 1
Saturday, February 18
FC Voluntari 1 Gaz Metan Medias 0
Universitatea Craiova 1 Steaua Bucharest 2
Friday, February 17
CFR Cluj 2 ASA Targu Mures 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 24 15 3 6 34 21 48
2 Steaua Bucharest 24 13 6 5 32 20 45
3 Universitatea Craiova 24 12 4 8 34 24 40
4 CFR Cluj ** 24 12 7 5 39 22 37
5 Gaz Metan Medias * 24 10 8 6 35 25 35
6 FC Astra 23 10 5 8 23 25 35
-------------------------
7 Dinamo Bucharest 23 9 5 9 35 32 32
8 FC Voluntari 24 8 5 11 30 36 29
9 FC Botosani 23 8 5 10 27 26 29
10 CSMS Iasi 22 7 5 10 23 24 26
11 Concordia Chiajna 24 6 6 12 15 28 24
12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu ** 24 6 7 11 23 37 19
13 ASA Targu Mures *** 24 5 4 15 19 36 10
14 ACS Poli Timisoara **** 23 6 6 11 22 35 10
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
** Deducted 6 points.
*** Deducted 9 points.
**** Deducted 14 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 20
ACS Poli Timisoara v CSMS Iasi (1600)
Dinamo Bucharest v FC Botosani (1830)