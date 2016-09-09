Sept 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday
Friday, September 9
Gaz Metan Medias 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 6 4 2 0 9 3 14
2 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 3 0 11 5 12
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 7 3 3 1 9 5 12
4 Universitatea Craiova 6 4 0 2 11 8 12
5 FC Botosani 6 3 1 2 14 9 10
6 CSMS Iasi 6 2 3 1 7 4 9
-------------------------
7 FC Voluntari 6 2 2 2 10 7 8
8 Gaz Metan Medias 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
9 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 2 1 3 7 8 7
10 Concordia Chiajna 6 2 1 3 2 7 7
11 FC Astra 6 1 2 3 7 13 5
12 CFR Cluj * 6 2 3 1 10 6 3
13 ASA Targu Mures * 6 0 0 6 5 15 -6
14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 6 1 1 4 7 16 -10
-------------------------
** Deducted 14 points.
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 10
FC Voluntari v ACS Poli Timisoara (1430)
CFR Cluj v Universitatea Craiova (1730)
Sunday, September 11
CSMS Iasi v FC Botosani (1500)
Steaua Bucharest v FC Astra (1730)
Monday, September 12
FC Viitorul Constanta v Concordia Chiajna (1500)
ASA Targu Mures v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)