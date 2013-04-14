April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Rapid Bucharest 1 Steaua Bucharest 1 Saturday, April 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 3 Concordia Chiajna 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Otelul Galati 2 Turnu Severin 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 4 Gloria Bistrita 0 Friday, April 12 CFR Cluj 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Gaz Metan Medias 2 FC Astra 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 26 20 4 2 60 21 64 ------------------------- 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 26 13 9 4 40 21 48 3 FC Astra 26 14 5 7 49 26 47 ------------------------- 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 26 14 5 7 40 35 47 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 26 13 7 6 39 27 46 6 Vaslui 25 11 7 7 35 26 40 7 Rapid Bucharest 26 10 8 8 26 24 38 8 CFR Cluj 26 9 9 8 41 31 36 9 Brasov 25 9 7 9 31 34 34 10 Gaz Metan Medias 26 9 7 10 29 35 34 11 Otelul Galati 26 8 9 9 29 31 31 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 26 7 8 11 24 38 29 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 26 7 6 13 32 43 27 14 Concordia Chiajna 26 6 7 13 21 41 25 ------------------------- 15 FC Viitorul Constanta 25 4 12 9 28 37 24 16 CSMS Iasi 25 6 4 15 24 36 22 17 Turnu Severin 26 4 8 14 23 35 20 18 Gloria Bistrita 26 3 8 15 18 48 17 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 15 Vaslui v Brasov (1600) CSMS Iasi v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730)