May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 27
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 CSMS Iasi 0
Concordia Chiajna 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Sunday, May 26
FC Astra 3 CFR Cluj 3
Turnu Severin 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 4
Friday, May 24
Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 3
Vaslui 1 Otelul Galati 0
Gaz Metan Medias 1 Rapid Bucharest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Steaua Bucharest 33 23 7 3 70 29 76
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 33 19 5 9 56 42 62
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 33 16 13 4 59 33 61
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 33 17 8 8 63 36 59
-------------------------
5 Vaslui 33 15 10 8 48 33 55
6 Dinamo Bucharest 33 15 8 10 47 40 53
7 Brasov 33 14 9 10 50 47 51
8 CFR Cluj 33 11 13 9 53 38 46
9 Rapid Bucharest 33 12 10 11 33 35 46
10 Gaz Metan Medias 33 12 9 12 41 45 45
11 Otelul Galati 33 11 10 12 38 41 41
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 33 10 8 15 38 52 38
13 FC Viitorul Constanta 33 8 12 13 42 53 36
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 33 9 7 17 41 57 34
-------------------------
R15 Concordia Chiajna 33 6 12 15 26 48 30
R16 Turnu Severin 33 6 11 16 32 44 29
R17 CSMS Iasi 33 7 5 21 30 48 26
R18 Gloria Bistrita 33 3 9 21 20 66 18
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation