May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 27 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 CSMS Iasi 0 Concordia Chiajna 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Sunday, May 26 FC Astra 3 CFR Cluj 3 Turnu Severin 1 Steaua Bucharest 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 4 Friday, May 24 Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 Vaslui 1 Otelul Galati 0 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Rapid Bucharest 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Steaua Bucharest 33 23 7 3 70 29 76 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 33 19 5 9 56 42 62 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 33 16 13 4 59 33 61 ------------------------- 4 FC Astra 33 17 8 8 63 36 59 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 33 15 10 8 48 33 55 6 Dinamo Bucharest 33 15 8 10 47 40 53 7 Brasov 33 14 9 10 50 47 51 8 CFR Cluj 33 11 13 9 53 38 46 9 Rapid Bucharest 33 12 10 11 33 35 46 10 Gaz Metan Medias 33 12 9 12 41 45 45 11 Otelul Galati 33 11 10 12 38 41 41 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 33 10 8 15 38 52 38 13 FC Viitorul Constanta 33 8 12 13 42 53 36 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 33 9 7 17 41 57 34 ------------------------- R15 Concordia Chiajna 33 6 12 15 26 48 30 R16 Turnu Severin 33 6 11 16 32 44 29 R17 CSMS Iasi 33 7 5 21 30 48 26 R18 Gloria Bistrita 33 3 9 21 20 66 18 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation