April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 15
CSMS Iasi 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
Vaslui 1 Brasov 1
Sunday, April 14
Rapid Bucharest 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
Saturday, April 13
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 3 Concordia Chiajna 0
Dinamo Bucharest 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Otelul Galati 2 Turnu Severin 0
Petrolul Ploiesti 4 Gloria Bistrita 0
Friday, April 12
CFR Cluj 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3
Gaz Metan Medias 2 FC Astra 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 26 20 4 2 60 21 64
-------------------------
2 Petrolul Ploiesti 26 13 9 4 40 21 48
3 FC Astra 26 14 5 7 49 26 47
-------------------------
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 26 14 5 7 40 35 47
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 26 13 7 6 39 27 46
6 Vaslui 26 11 8 7 36 27 41
7 Rapid Bucharest 26 10 8 8 26 24 38
8 CFR Cluj 26 9 9 8 41 31 36
9 Brasov 26 9 8 9 32 35 35
10 Gaz Metan Medias 26 9 7 10 29 35 34
11 Otelul Galati 26 8 9 9 29 31 31
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 26 7 8 11 24 38 29
13 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 5 12 9 30 38 27
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 26 7 6 13 32 43 27
-------------------------
15 Concordia Chiajna 26 6 7 13 21 41 25
16 CSMS Iasi 26 6 4 16 25 38 22
17 Turnu Severin 26 4 8 14 23 35 20
18 Gloria Bistrita 26 3 8 15 18 48 17
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation