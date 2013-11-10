UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Saturday, November 9 FC Botosani 0 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Friday, November 8 CFR Cluj 1 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Vaslui 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 11 9 2 0 27 7 29 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 13 9 2 2 33 14 29 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 14 7 6 1 19 10 27 ------------------------- 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 8 2 4 31 17 26 ------------------------- 5 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 14 6 5 3 18 12 23 6 CFR Cluj 14 5 6 3 17 16 21 7 Dinamo Bucharest 14 5 4 5 20 15 19 8 Gaz Metan Medias 13 5 4 4 17 16 19 9 FC Botosani 14 5 4 5 14 18 19 10 ACS Poli Timisoara 13 4 4 5 13 15 16 11 Sageata Navodari 14 4 3 7 15 26 15 12 Concordia Chiajna 10 4 2 4 12 14 14 13 Otelul Galati 13 4 2 7 14 25 14 14 Vaslui 13 5 3 5 14 12 10 ------------------------- 15 Brasov 13 2 4 7 13 18 10 16 FC Viitorul Constanta 13 2 4 7 6 21 10 17 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 13 1 4 8 10 25 7 18 Corona Brasov 13 1 3 9 8 20 6 ------------------------- Note: Concordia Chiajna replace Rapid Bucharest which have been banned from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 11 Gaz Metan Medias v Concordia Chiajna (1600) ACS Poli Timisoara v Otelul Galati (1730) Corona Brasov v Brasov (1830)
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6