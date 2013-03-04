March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 4
Brasov 3 Concordia Chiajna 2
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Vaslui 1
Turnu Severin 0 FC Astra 0
Sunday, March 3
Petrolul Ploiesti 2 CSMS Iasi 1
Rapid Bucharest 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Saturday, March 2
CFR Cluj 0 Otelul Galati 1
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Steaua Bucharest 3 Gaz Metan Medias 0
Friday, March 1
Gloria Bistrita 0 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 21 17 2 2 50 15 53
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 21 12 5 4 42 21 41
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 21 12 5 4 33 26 41
-------------------------
4 Petrolul Ploiesti 21 10 7 4 30 18 37
-------------------------
5 Vaslui 21 10 6 5 31 20 36
6 Dinamo Bucharest 21 10 6 5 33 24 36
7 CFR Cluj 21 9 6 6 37 25 33
8 Brasov 21 8 5 8 30 31 29
9 Rapid Bucharest 21 8 5 8 22 23 29
10 Concordia Chiajna 21 6 7 8 21 32 25
11 Gaz Metan Medias 21 6 6 9 22 31 24
12 Otelul Galati 21 6 7 8 24 28 23
13 FC Viitorul Constanta 21 4 10 7 23 28 22
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 21 5 5 11 23 36 20
-------------------------
15 CSMS Iasi 21 5 3 13 19 28 18
16 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 21 4 6 11 19 36 18
17 Turnu Severin 21 2 8 11 19 31 14
18 Gloria Bistrita 21 2 7 12 14 39 13
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation