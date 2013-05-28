May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 28
Otelul Galati 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Steaua Bucharest 4 Brasov 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Steaua Bucharest 34 24 7 3 74 29 79
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 33 19 5 9 56 42 62
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 33 16 13 4 59 33 61
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 33 17 8 8 63 36 59
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 34 16 8 10 48 40 56
6 Vaslui 33 15 10 8 48 33 55
7 Brasov 34 14 9 11 50 51 51
8 Rapid Bucharest 33 12 10 11 33 35 46
9 CFR Cluj 33 11 13 9 53 38 46
10 Gaz Metan Medias 33 12 9 12 41 45 45
11 Otelul Galati 34 11 10 13 38 42 41
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 33 10 8 15 38 52 38
13 FC Viitorul Constanta 33 8 12 13 42 53 36
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 33 9 7 17 41 57 34
-------------------------
R15 Concordia Chiajna 33 6 12 15 26 48 30
R16 Turnu Severin 33 6 11 16 32 44 29
R17 CSMS Iasi 33 7 5 21 30 48 26
R18 Gloria Bistrita 33 3 9 21 20 66 18
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 29
CFR Cluj v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1600)
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v FC Astra (1830)
Petrolul Ploiesti v Gaz Metan Medias (1830)
Thursday, May 30
CSMS Iasi v Vaslui (1730)
FC Viitorul Constanta v Turnu Severin (1730)
Gloria Bistrita v Concordia Chiajna (1730)
Rapid Bucharest v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1730)