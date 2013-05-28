May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 28 Otelul Galati 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Steaua Bucharest 4 Brasov 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Steaua Bucharest 34 24 7 3 74 29 79 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 33 19 5 9 56 42 62 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 33 16 13 4 59 33 61 ------------------------- 4 FC Astra 33 17 8 8 63 36 59 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 34 16 8 10 48 40 56 6 Vaslui 33 15 10 8 48 33 55 7 Brasov 34 14 9 11 50 51 51 8 Rapid Bucharest 33 12 10 11 33 35 46 9 CFR Cluj 33 11 13 9 53 38 46 10 Gaz Metan Medias 33 12 9 12 41 45 45 11 Otelul Galati 34 11 10 13 38 42 41 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 33 10 8 15 38 52 38 13 FC Viitorul Constanta 33 8 12 13 42 53 36 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 33 9 7 17 41 57 34 ------------------------- R15 Concordia Chiajna 33 6 12 15 26 48 30 R16 Turnu Severin 33 6 11 16 32 44 29 R17 CSMS Iasi 33 7 5 21 30 48 26 R18 Gloria Bistrita 33 3 9 21 20 66 18 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 29 CFR Cluj v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1600) Pandurii Targu-Jiu v FC Astra (1830) Petrolul Ploiesti v Gaz Metan Medias (1830) Thursday, May 30 CSMS Iasi v Vaslui (1730) FC Viitorul Constanta v Turnu Severin (1730) Gloria Bistrita v Concordia Chiajna (1730) Rapid Bucharest v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1730)