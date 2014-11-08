UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 FC Botosani 0 CFR Cluj 1 Brasov 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 3 Friday, November 7 Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 FCM Targu Mures 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 13 10 1 2 30 8 31 ------------------------- 2 CFR Cluj 14 9 2 3 23 10 29 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 14 8 4 2 25 9 28 ------------------------- 4 FCM Targu Mures 14 7 5 2 19 9 26 ------------------------- 5 FC Astra 13 7 3 3 22 10 24 6 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 4 4 24 19 22 7 FC Botosani 14 6 3 5 18 19 21 8 Brasov 14 5 4 5 18 21 19 9 Universitatea Craiova 13 5 4 4 15 19 19 10 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 4 5 5 17 18 17 11 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 3 6 5 17 19 15 12 Gaz Metan Medias 14 3 6 5 15 19 15 ------------------------- 13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 14 3 4 7 14 20 13 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 13 3 4 6 13 22 13 15 Concordia Chiajna 13 2 6 5 11 20 12 16 Politehnica Iasi 13 1 6 6 10 20 9 17 Rapid Bucharest 13 2 3 8 6 19 9 18 Otelul Galati 13 1 4 8 5 21 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Politehnica Iasi v Universitatea Craiova (1330) Otelul Galati v FC Astra (1530) Concordia Chiajna v Steaua Bucharest (1800) Monday, November 10 Rapid Bucharest v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1830)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
