Soccer-Brazil set June date for Australia friendly in Melbourne
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil will play Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Romanian championship results and standings on Monday
Concordia Chiajna 0 Steaua Bucharest 2 Vaslui 4 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Sunday Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 CS Mioveni 0 Otelul Galati 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 3 FC Astra 1 Rapid Bucharest 1 FCM Targu Mures 1 Saturday Dinamo Bucharest 0 CFR Cluj 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Sportul Studentesc 1 Friday Brasov 3 Vointa Sibiu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 30 18 7 5 52 27 61 ------------------------- 2 Vaslui 30 18 4 8 52 27 58 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Bucharest 30 16 8 6 47 25 56 4 Steaua Bucharest 30 16 8 6 40 22 56 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 30 15 8 7 47 28 53 ------------------------- 6 Otelul Galati 30 13 7 10 29 26 46 7 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 30 10 14 6 41 30 44 8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 30 11 10 9 42 33 43 9 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 30 10 9 11 30 39 39 10 FC Astra 30 10 8 12 33 33 38 11 Gaz Metan Medias 30 10 7 13 36 46 37 12 Brasov 30 10 6 14 31 30 36 13 Concordia Chiajna 30 10 6 14 33 49 36 14 Petrolul Ploiesti 30 8 9 13 36 40 33 ------------------------- 15 FCM Targu Mures 30 7 11 12 27 36 32 16 Vointa Sibiu 30 7 8 15 19 38 29 17 Sportul Studentesc 30 5 12 13 30 50 27 R18 CS Mioveni 30 2 6 22 18 64 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation (Editing by Ed Osmond)
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil will play Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.
LISBON, Feb 22 Sami Khedira believes this could be the season that Juventus end their 21-year wait for a third European title after the Italian side beat Porto 2-0 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg match on Wednesday.
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1 UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10 2 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 4 Union Comercio 4 1