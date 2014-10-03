Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Concordia Chiajna 0 Rapid Bucharest 0
Brasov 2 Politehnica Iasi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 9 7 1 1 20 6 22
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 9 7 1 1 18 4 22
3 FC Astra 9 6 1 2 19 7 19
-------------------------
4 Dinamo Bucharest 9 5 3 1 17 8 18
-------------------------
5 Petrolul Ploiesti 9 5 2 2 19 9 17
6 FCM Targu Mures 9 4 3 2 13 8 15
7 FC Botosani 9 4 2 3 11 14 14
8 Brasov 10 3 4 3 13 14 13
9 Gaz Metan Medias 9 3 3 3 12 13 12
10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 9 3 3 3 10 15 12
11 Universitatea Craiova 9 3 2 4 8 14 11
12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 9 2 4 3 10 12 10
13 Rapid Bucharest 10 2 3 5 6 14 9
14 Concordia Chiajna 10 2 3 5 8 17 9
-------------------------
15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 9 2 2 5 8 10 8
16 FC Viitorul Constanta 9 1 3 5 8 14 6
17 Otelul Galati 9 1 2 6 4 14 5
18 Politehnica Iasi 10 0 4 6 5 16 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v FC Botosani (1300)
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1530)
Petrolul Ploiesti v Gaz Metan Medias (1800)
Sunday, October 5
Otelul Galati v Steaua Bucharest (1300)
FC Astra v FC Viitorul Constanta (1530)
Dinamo Bucharest v Universitatea Craiova (1800)
Monday, October 6
FCM Targu Mures v CFR Cluj (1800)