April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, April 3
FC Astra 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
Sunday, April 2
FCSB 2 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Saturday, April 1
Universitatea Craiova 1 CFR Cluj 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 2 1 0 5 2 33
2 FCSB 3 2 0 1 5 4 30
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 3 2 0 1 7 5 28
4 Universitatea Craiova 3 0 2 1 1 4 24
-------------------------
5 FC Astra 3 0 1 2 3 5 23
-------------------------
6 Dinamo Bucharest 3 0 2 1 1 2 23
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup