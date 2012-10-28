Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
Gaz Metan Medias 1 Vaslui 0
Steaua Bucharest 4 Gloria Bistrita 0
Saturday, October 27
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Concordia Chiajna 0 Rapid Bucharest 0
Turnu Severin 1 CFR Cluj 3
Friday, October 26
FC Astra 1 CSMS Iasi 0
Brasov 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Otelul Galati 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 13 10 2 1 28 10 32
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 8 2 2 22 14 26
3 FC Astra 13 7 3 3 27 17 24
-------------------------
4 Petrolul Ploiesti 13 6 4 3 22 14 22
-------------------------
5 Vaslui 13 6 4 3 21 13 22
6 Dinamo Bucharest 13 6 4 3 21 14 22
7 CFR Cluj 13 5 4 4 24 17 19
8 Brasov 13 5 4 4 18 16 19
9 Rapid Bucharest 13 5 4 4 15 14 19
10 Concordia Chiajna 13 5 4 4 13 16 19
11 Gaz Metan Medias 13 4 4 5 14 20 16
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 13 4 3 6 15 23 15
13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 13 4 3 6 14 24 15
14 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 3 5 4 14 13 14
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 13 2 7 4 14 16 11
16 Gloria Bistrita 13 2 3 8 10 27 9
17 CSMS Iasi 13 1 2 10 8 21 5
18 Turnu Severin 13 0 4 9 8 19 4
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 29
FC Viitorul Constanta v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1930)